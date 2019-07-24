Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.59. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 1,503 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 275,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

