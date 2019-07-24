Liberum Capital Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.