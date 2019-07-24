Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport (LON:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Science in Sport stock opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.84) on Monday. Science in Sport has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.36.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.