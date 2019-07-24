Lisk Trading Up 30.4% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $193.52 million and $10.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00016862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, OKEx and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 133,874,461 coins and its circulating supply is 118,778,048 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, YoBit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Binance, Bitbns, Bittrex, ChaoEX, OKEx, BitBay, Poloniex, Huobi, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinbe and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

