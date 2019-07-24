Littelfuse, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.60.

LFUS opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.