LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $695,420.00 and approximately $19,932.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00466080 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010307 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007599 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,514,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

