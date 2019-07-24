Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $14.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.13 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.28 billion to $61.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share.

Shares of LMT traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.90. 1,880,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,099. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

