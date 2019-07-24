Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Sells 120 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.3% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,381,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

