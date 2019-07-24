Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,984,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,088,000 after buying an additional 263,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,911,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,943,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

