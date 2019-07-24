LogMeIn (LOGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect LogMeIn to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LogMeIn to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOGM stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $109.95.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGM. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.90.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

