Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 666.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp comprises about 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 304,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,825,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,220. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

