Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

