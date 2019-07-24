Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,283 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.32.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.