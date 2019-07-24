LT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.52, approximately 100,543 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 657% from the average daily volume of 13,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91.

About LT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2018, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 1,119 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

