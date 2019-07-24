Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Major Shareholder Sells $441,559.20 in Stock

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 87,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $441,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,831 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,331.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clinic Carilion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $151,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $101,077.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $140.35 million, a PE ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.73. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.56%. Research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $417,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Communications Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

