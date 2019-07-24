LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyft, Inc. is a ride-share company operating a transportation platform that connects passengers with drivers in the US and Canada. Their offerings include an expanded set of transportation modes, such as access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips. They have also added information about nearby public transit routes in select cities to offer riders a robust view of transportation options. Their multimodal platform enables TaaS, which they believe offers a viable alternative to car ownership. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $59.80 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LYFT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.93 on Friday. LYFT has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

