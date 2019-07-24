Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

QCOM stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

