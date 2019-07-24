Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

