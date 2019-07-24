Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Central Federal comprises about 1.7% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Federal were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Central Federal Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter.

Central Federal Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.