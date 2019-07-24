Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.21

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $7.38. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1,592 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt alerts:

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $567.77 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.