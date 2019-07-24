Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 9609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 73.80% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.