Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Lifted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $462,677,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,707,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,649 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,849,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after purchasing an additional 886,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 253,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

