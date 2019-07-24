Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $789,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $791,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $794,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $774,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $1,518,700.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $1,497,300.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $785,250.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $179.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 445.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 47.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

