Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

