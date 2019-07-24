Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84,061 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

MLM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.18. 340,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

