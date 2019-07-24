Mastech Digital (MHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

