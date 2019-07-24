Matthew Chiodo Sells 5,560 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,444. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,669,000 after acquiring an additional 283,696 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,206,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,980,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,846,000 after acquiring an additional 303,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at $76,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,373,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

