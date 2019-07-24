Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,118 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $29,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.32. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,413. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.