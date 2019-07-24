MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 32.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 225,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.83. 503,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.27. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $115.95 and a 52 week high of $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

