McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.73 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 5 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $61,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $323,454.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,575 shares of company stock worth $416,974. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $21,208,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 309,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 262,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.