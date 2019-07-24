Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.85

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.71.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’s payout ratio is -23.16%.

In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Bourque acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,347.20.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

