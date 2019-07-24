MediBloc (MED) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.12 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One MediBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,674.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.81 or 0.02216542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00963255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.03074849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00819893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00062157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00723565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00223619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.