MediBloc [MED] (MED) Hits One Day Volume of $281,103.00

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. MediBloc [MED] has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,769.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.27 or 0.02133871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00924456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.25 or 0.02995046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00828233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00712193 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00222378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

