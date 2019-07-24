MediBloc [QRC20] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,138.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $2,138.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,896.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02175204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00964877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.03079691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00822678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00720358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00223625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

