Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.24.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

