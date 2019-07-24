Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 113,544 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $100,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.61. 2,792,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.50. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

