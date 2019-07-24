Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. 3,204,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,901. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

