Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 745,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.