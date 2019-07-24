MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 14.3%

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 103,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 116,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $16.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

