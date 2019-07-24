MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 183.5% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $106,330.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.01660035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,956,471 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

