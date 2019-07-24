Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

EBSB traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBSB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

