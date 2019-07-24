Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $573,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,112 shares of company stock worth $8,042,523 over the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 96,733.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 646.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,351.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,908. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.