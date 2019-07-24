MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 10.9% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $30,121.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00298917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.01718414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00119600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000656 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,438,311,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,050,063 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

