Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $66.76 million and $12.14 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00009217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Coinsuper and CoinBene. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.58 or 0.02210212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00060965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019078 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,195,398 coins and its circulating supply is 71,921,542 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, QBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

