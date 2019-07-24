Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Methanex traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 49413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.