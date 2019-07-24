Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($65.93) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.84 ($17.25).

ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€13.95 ($16.22) during trading hours on Wednesday. 16,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.58. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.98 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 million and a P/E ratio of -54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

