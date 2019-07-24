Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 362,888 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 362,888 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 4.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

