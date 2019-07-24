Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,995,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.97.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

