Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 2nd Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Actiam N.V. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Microsoft by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after buying an additional 867,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after buying an additional 672,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,621,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $463,960,000 after buying an additional 610,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.97.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $140.03. 1,078,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,995,706. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

