Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after acquiring an additional 867,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after acquiring an additional 672,487 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,621,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $463,960,000 after acquiring an additional 610,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,995,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $140.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

